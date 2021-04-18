Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $95.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.