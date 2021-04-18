Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Acquires 86 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.17. 1,063,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.38 and a 200 day moving average of $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $342.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

