N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $126.48 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $128.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

