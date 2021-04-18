N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $616,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $152.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

