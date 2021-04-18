N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,318,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

