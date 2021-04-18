Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives €253.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €261.38 ($307.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

