Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. Mplx has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $26.81.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.