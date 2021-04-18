Morgan Stanley Sells 80,186 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $15,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.75. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $69.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

