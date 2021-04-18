Morgan Stanley Sells 3,509,129 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $15,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 56,853 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NYSE ING opened at $12.63 on Friday. ING Groep has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

