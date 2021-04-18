Morgan Stanley Sells 2,083,066 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,083,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,100,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,568,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 993,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

