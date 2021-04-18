Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 564,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $15,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.82.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

