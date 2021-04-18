Morgan Stanley Has $14.96 Million Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of Acushnet worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.