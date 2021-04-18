Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 365,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

