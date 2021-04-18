Morgan Stanley Buys 141,474 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,496,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,128,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,056,502.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,179,040 shares of company stock worth $86,479,797. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

