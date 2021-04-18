Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,478 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $15,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

TQQQ opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $89.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.86.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.