Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UGI by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

