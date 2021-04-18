Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $53.47. 1,571,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

