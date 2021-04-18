Mixin Hits Market Capitalization of $395.57 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Mixin has a market cap of $395.57 million and $376,319.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $720.04 or 0.01300150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

