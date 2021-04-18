Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “

OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $425.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $429.01 and its 200-day moving average is $380.77. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $257.14 and a 52-week high of $450.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel Products, Mineral and Metal Resources, Machinery and Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation and Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron and Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron and steel distribution industry.

