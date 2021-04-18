Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.85

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.85 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 1,249,120 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.85. The company has a market capitalization of £915.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In related news, insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

