Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Tesla coin can now be bought for about $734.46 or 0.01320875 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $107,900.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00065696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00276840 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.87 or 0.00715532 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,434.41 or 0.99694610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.09 or 0.00841822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Coin Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,359 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

