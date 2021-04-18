Minter Network Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $67.75 million and $787,541.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,989,658,963 coins and its circulating supply is 3,784,449,396 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

