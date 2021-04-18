Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 94.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $45,580.00. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $635.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

