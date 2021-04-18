Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Old Port Advisors’ Largest Position

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,793 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

