Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is BTR Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,537 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.19. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.11 and a fifty-two week high of $259.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

