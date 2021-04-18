Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,003,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $158.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

