Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFGP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 397,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,311. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Micro Focus International has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MFGP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

