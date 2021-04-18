Michael Ditullio Sells 5,372 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $146.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

