MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

MetLife stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.