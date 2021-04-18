MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. MetLife reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.15.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MetLife by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $63.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

