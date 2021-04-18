Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.40. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,383. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -835.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

