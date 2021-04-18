Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. iCAD makes up about 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iCAD worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in iCAD by 276.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 248,324 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $4,889,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 321.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iCAD stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.87. 631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

