Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,905 shares of company stock valued at $915,429. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,695. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $970.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

