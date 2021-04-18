Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares during the period. Talos Energy accounts for about 1.3% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,992. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $958.42 million, a PE ratio of -70.53 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

