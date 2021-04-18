Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 40,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,332.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $30,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,517.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 6,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

