Mercury (MER) Price Up 49.6% This Week

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $294,363.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mercury has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00066899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00278918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.07 or 0.00726149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,191.58 or 1.00237967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.00836156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Coin Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

