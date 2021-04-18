Merculet (MVP) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Merculet has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $9.41 million and approximately $573,323.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00716926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.01 or 0.99809373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00829600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,427,964 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.