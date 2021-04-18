Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Melon coin can currently be bought for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a total market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00067166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00020299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.78 or 0.00679822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00038589 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official website is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

