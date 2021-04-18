Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 45.2% in March

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 185,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA remained flat at $$3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,386. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Medicenna Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

