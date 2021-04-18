McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $240.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $232.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

