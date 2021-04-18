McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.30.

MCD traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.08. 2,693,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,937. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.12 and a 200 day moving average of $216.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

