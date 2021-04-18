Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 1,281 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $417.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

