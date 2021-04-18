Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $93.19 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.33 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

