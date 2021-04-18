Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

EFC stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

