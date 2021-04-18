Maxim Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $210.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.44.

NYSE FRC opened at $179.62 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $92.13 and a twelve month high of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,652,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 24,672 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

