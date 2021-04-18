Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes expects that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q2 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.05 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.42.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $351.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.38. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $353.56. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after buying an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

