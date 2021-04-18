Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Marker Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marker Therapeutics.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

MRKR has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

In other news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

