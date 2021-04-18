Marc D. Comerchero Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.