Marc D. Comerchero Sells 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $444.84 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
