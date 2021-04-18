Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.95. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

