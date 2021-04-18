Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $254.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.70 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $891.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBUU. Truist boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other Malibu Boats news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $1,169,603.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 131,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after buying an additional 104,761 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $4,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBUU stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 89,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

